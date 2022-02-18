Why Kangana Ranaut changed her views about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai suddenly?

We all saw how Kangana Vented and insulted Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar before Gangbai's release. She recently posted a story saying- "Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres that are on ventilators here. Great." "Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best."