Why is Kangana Ranaut so happy for Twitter’s CEO change?

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from igniting a debate, no matter what the topic has been. The actress constantly wears her heart on her sleeve and is known for making controversial public statements. Kangana Ranaut seemed ecstatic when Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, stepped down on Tuesday.





Kangana Ranaut was banned from the microblogging platform Twitter in May of this year for breaking its rules multiple times. The judgement was made when the actor tweeted about post-election violence in West Bengal, which was judged improper for public consumption. In an official statement, a Twitter spokeswoman also stated that the account had been permanently suspended due to multiple violations of the Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour rules.





Kangana Ranaut recently turned to Instagram to express her thoughts on Jack Dorsey's replacement as Twitter's CEO. "Bye chacha Jack," she commented on her Instagram storey, implying that she was pleased with the outcome.



