Why Karan johar doesn't give opportunities to outsiders as he does to star kids?

Karan Johar has been at the receiving end of immense trolling since last after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. People many actors like Kangana Ranaut have been accusing him of only supporting star kids or wards of people from the film fraternity.

This is not just a false accusation but a hard truth that Karan has a soft spot for insiders. Be it Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor, Kjo has been helping them with getting projects and meaty roles. Once in a while, he will help an outsider like Siddharth Malhotra. But that's an exception and not a norm.

So why doesn't he give an equal amount of opportunities to outsiders just like he does to star kids? Why can't they both co-exist? This will surely benefit him and his image and will be healthy for the Bollywood industry as a whole. With so many films under the Dharma banner always in the pipeline, there can be a healthy balance of one outsider and one film with an insider.