Why is Karan Johar launching Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan but not her BFF Khushi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan have set social media on fire numerous times with their friendship goals and now it seems like the BFFs will debut in Bollywood around the same time as well. According to reports, Zoya Akhtar is launching Khushi Kapoor with her Indian Adaptation of Archie and now, Anjini Dhawan has also found her god-father in the industry and it's none other than Karan Johar.

When reports about Zoya launching Suhana and Khushi came, the audience assumed that Karan was taking a break from launching star-kids and products of nepotism to protect his image but now he proved that nothing can stop him from launching privileged people. Now, it is even more confusing that Karan Johar being the 'flag bearer of Nepotism' isn't launching Khushi Kapoor but her less popular friend Anjini Dhawan.If the filmmaker is going to continue to launch people from film fraternities, then why not launch the most hyped star-kids? Why will he miss an opportunity to launch Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan?

What do you think? Do you think it was Khushi Kapoor who didn’t want to get launched by Karan or was it Karan who denied launching Khushi?