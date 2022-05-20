Why is Kareena Kapoor so important in Bollywood?

Bebo is considered a synonym for success. Right from the word go, Kareena has planned her career with utmost care. The actress normally agrees to do a film only if it satisfies her creative urges to the fullest. Furthermore, she has absolutely no qualms whatsoever about turning down a role if it is not in synch with her career objectives. This was perhaps best illustrated when she walked out of Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, stating that as the film's main focus was on Hrithik Roshan's character it wasn't exactly a very good vehicle for her Bollywood debut.





Over the years with every character that she has played, she has just improvised herself and proved her talent again and again. It will not be wrong to say that she has actually ruled Bollywood and even now when she is a mother of 2, there is no way that she will not give her 100% character. She is truly ruling the industry and indeed she is a very important personality.