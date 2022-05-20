Why is Kartik Aryaan not in the league of top Bollywood actors despite dashing looks, acting capabilities and hit films in his Kitty?

You don't have to be part of a strong filmy background to be able to make an impact. You don't have to be the best looking either. People like Raj Kumar Rao, and Siddharth Chaturvedi (Sher in Gully Boys) Vishal Kaushal of them don't have strong strings with the Bollywood fraternity but still breakthrough because the audience recognizes their bang on acting skills. Karthik Aryaan basically failed to make an impact he's average in acting, he's okay looking to me as well. He can only play chocolate hero and commercial films.