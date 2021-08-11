Why Katrina Kaif has not won a single Filmfare award yet Despite working in the industry for almost a decade?

Katrina Kaif has received two nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She was nominated for New York in 2009. Vidya Balan took home the trophy for her outstanding performance in Paa as a single mother.





In 2011, she was nominated for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Vidya Balan won again for Kahaani.





Katrina's career has slowed since 2012, and she hasn't appeared in many films since then. She focused on box office success in the early stages of her career by playing second fiddle to A-list heroes in blockbusters. These films made her a box office success, but she was not a favourite of reviewers.





When she started taking author-backed roles, her movie's box office success suffered. Her films were not doing well and she was not receiving critical accolades since she lacked an A-list male actor.





I guess This is the reason why Katrina Kaif couldn’t win a single Filmfare award despite being in the industry for more than a decade now.