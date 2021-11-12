Why is Katrina Kaif so adamant about not talking about her rumoured wedding? This is why:

The rumour that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married has piqued fans' interest. There has been no confirmation from Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif as of yet, but reports of their nuptials have been circulating for quite some time. If the rumours are accurate, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have made it a point to keep their mouths shut about the auspicious day. Katrina Kaif, who is extremely private and cautious about her personal life, has now revealed that she does not want to reveal any facts or information for public consumption.





Katrina Kaif, who has had several breakups in her life, is reported to be particularly cautious of her relationship with Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif was rumoured to have dated two Bollywood actors in the past and was on the verge of marrying one of them. But, unfortunately, they'd both developed a case of cold feet. The actress does not want anything to go wrong with the relationship this time after previous heartbreaks, and she is taking every care to ensure that everything goes smoothly. And with good reason!





According to speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding would take place in Rajasthan between December 7th and December 9th, 2021. According to reports, the pair has finalised their wedding guest list, which includes the who's who of Showbiz.