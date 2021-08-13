Why Khadi Neem Tree and Basil Herbal is the best hair oil? #BeautyTruthBomb

Today I am going to review the best oil of an herbal brand - Khadi that will prevent your hair from problems like dandruff and itchiness. As we all have a common problem – dandruff in summers and also in winter season too. I have oily scalp and dry hair which results in itchy and flaky dandruff. I have tried many home remedies to get rid of dandruff, some of them worked good but then after few days it reoccurs again. I have tried many products of Khadi and they are amazing.

I have been using this oil since last month and it works wonders on my hair. My scalp is not itchy and dandruff has also reduced. I use this oil twice a week. This oil is for all hair types. This is one of the best anti-dandruff shampoos that I have come across. And it is an ayurvedic oil that is paraben-free and has no chemicals. It also has natural ingredients like neem, turmeric, amla, tulsi, sesame oil, Kapur, green tea, and peanut.

This is a must-try oil to get rid of itchiness and dandruff.