Why Is Kiara Advani Stuck With Similar Supporting Actress Roles In Bollywood?

Kiara Advani makes a great actor to say the least, she is passionate, hardworking and undeniably charming in every sense. This new comer made her debut into Bollywood with Fugly and rose to fame after bagging a role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Ms. Dhoni. Since then the superstar has been a supporting actress alongside many big stars like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra with films like Kabir Singh, Shershaah and Laxmi Bomb etc.

With all her movies doing fairly well on-screen, we still have a few complains. Apart from being always casted as the supporting actress to the lead, her screen-time for majority of these films are also limited. Moreover, her roles for these films have been pretty similar, always portraying a simple woman in love making sacrifices for her man. I personally think that the audience would love to see her in more meatier roles with a greater screen time than just doing the usual. Don’t you think it’s time for Kiara Advani to explore and experiment with her roles in Bollywood?