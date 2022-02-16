Why Kim Seon-ho's well-publicized donation is being called 'private'?

"Hometown Cha Cha Cha" fame actor Kim Seon-ho is gaining a lot of attention lately for his generous donation to Korea Childhood Leukaemia Foundation. The actor donated a whopping amount of 50 million Korean Won in December last year. The actor has donated to such foundations every now and then. However, what actually baffles me is that it was revealed that the foundation was asked to keep the donation a secret and every media outlet is calling it a private donation, but the donation is being well publicized everywhere.





Kim Seon-ho's agency Salt Entertainment also confirmed the reports but denied to say anything further. The news of donation is being reported everywhere, I am not taking anything away from the actor but it does look like a strategic plan to get the actor back to the business after the forced abortion controversy. What do you think?