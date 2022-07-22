Why is Koffee With Karan season 7 getting so much hate?

Fans have been eagerly anticipating their favourite celebrities' genuine, sincere, and humorous appearances on the new season ever since it was announced. The season's trailer, which was also released a few days ago by Karan Johar, immediately sparked discussion online. And now, in advance of the premiere, KJo has spoken out against the animosity directed towards both his well-known chat show, Koffee With Karan, and Bollywood in general.





In the past, Koffee With Karan has been the target of trolling and involved in a number of disputes. At one point, "Koffee with Karan" appeared as one of the targets of widespread social media hatred directed at Bollywood, according to Karan. But even then, he was aware that everything was a virtual illusion. It's not actually true since Hotstar wouldn't want to produce the show if it were. Why would performers want to appear on the programme? Why would he still be motivated to do it? He believes that we are all on the same page. And because of this, we realised that all of the snark was merely a mirage. It wasn't actually there.





Do you believe that unfair criticism of the show is appropriate?