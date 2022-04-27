This is why Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae's drama 'Shooting Stars' is receiving backlash

The drama aired on April 22nd and sank to its lowest rate of 1.6% on TV. Netizens are not receiving the drama well and are questioning Sung Kyung's script choice.

The drama highlights an idol's life, attempts on such a plot have failed many times but TVN is still invested in it. Netizens wonder why would TVN do that and why would Sung Kyung accept such a script when she can do much better because she is a fine actor.

Her acting skills are known to be way better than Kim Young Dae and netizens are complaining that the pair don't go well together because Young Dae lacks in acting.

It's doubtful if people will even continue watching the drama any further. Comment down your thoughts below.

Picture: Courtesy of TVN



