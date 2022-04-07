Why is Mahesh Babu not interested in doing any Bollywood films?

Mahesh Babu is a very big actor in the Telugu cinema. The reason Mahesh Babu commented on such a topic was because John Abhram had made a statement that he will not do any regional films as a supporting actor as he's a big star in Bollywood. Undoubtedly this created some problem between South and Bollywood industry. In response to this, Mahesh Babu commented that he's not interested in doing any Bollywood films as Telugu films are being watched by the whole country.

He said, "There is no need to do direct Hindi movies. Because, Telugu movies are being watched by people across the country, there is no need that I act in Hindi movies in specific."