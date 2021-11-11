Why is Malaika-Arjun's relationship referred to as maa beta, while Alia-Ranbir's described as aww?

Occasionally, news of a Bollywood star dating another appears to stir the interest of their admirers. While most fans have positive things to say about the two people involved, on occasion, they are treated with hostility. This is true for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. When images or videos of them together are uploaded on social media, netizens have nothing but negative things to say about them. When Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are spotted together, netizens commonly refer to them as "maa beta."





The two have a 12-year age difference, with Malaika Arora being older than Arjun Kapoor. Similarly, another couple' in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have an 11-year age gap but are never criticised for their connection. So, if both couples have the same age difference, why are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor the only ones experiencing criticism, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the "ideal definition of love"?





The answer is straightforward. Many individuals in South Asian societies feel that a guy who is older and a lady who is younger make the ideal couple. A man dating or marrying a woman 10 years younger than him is considered normal, even applauded at times, yet a woman choosing to be with a man younger than her is looked down on and called out.





This situation becomes more problematic if the lady involved has already been married and has children, as is the case with Malaika Arora. Prior to dating Arjun Kapoor, she was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, and the couple has an 18-year-old son Arhaan. She called off her marriage to the actor because she was no longer satisfied with the relationship. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are still co-parenting their son and have no reservations about it. However, the public wants to portray the woman as bad in every circumstance. They've chastised Malaika Arora for dating a man considerably younger than him, despite the fact that age is irrelevant to the two and they're quite happy together.





When it comes to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this hypocrisy is on full display. The two celebrities have been dating for about the same amount of time as Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. People appear to enjoy Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's connection and the admiration they show for each other whenever they are photographed together. Many people forget that, like Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have an age difference of more than ten years. So, why is it acceptable for them to date? Because Ranbir Kapoor is the elder brother of Alia Bhatt!





Ranbir Kapoor, the older man in this situation, has never been chastised for dating Alia Bhatt. The actor is also known to have a troubled history, having been in relationships with various women, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, both of which did not end well. So why aren't Ranbir Kapoor's previous relationships called into question, way they are with Malaika Arora? Because, well, he's a dude!





I'm not saying Ranbir Kapoor should be admonished for dating a lady younger than him, but despite changing times, people appear to be stuck in old habits that place women on a far lower pedestal than men. People still find a peculiar amount of "comfort" in identifying flaws in the lives of others, even as the world evolves and moves on to better and bigger things. To date, no scientific explanation has been provided as to why an older woman cannot date a younger man. Similarly, it is not a given that a man must always be with someone younger than him - which is why it is now critical for people to recognise that if two people are happy with one other, regardless of their age or relationship history, we should let them be. After all, there is enough hatred in the world, and it is time to stop paying attention to it and instead focus on the wonderful things in life – ours and others'.







