Why most of the celebs consider Kareena Kapoor Khan as a very arrogant person?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is famous for her unfiltered opinions but don't you think she sometimes cross the line. It's like she knows when to start but not when to stop and because of this she is in the bad books of multiple celebrities.

For starters we have Shahid Kapoor, for obvious reasons. Kareena even made some comments for Katrina which didn't go well with her and since then they both aren't on great terms. Kareena once refused to share the stage with Dia Mirza which obviously Dia found very insulting.

She has even said rude things about Priyanka, Deepika, Bipasha and John. I am no hater but Don't you also think that Kareena needs to stop being so rude and arrogant with others?