Why is Nargis Fakhri talking about her past relationship with Uday Chopra now?

Nargis Fakhri said that people asked her to keep her relationship with Uday Chopra quiet. She said that Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media are very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolize certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors."