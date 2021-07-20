Why Naseeruddin Shah didn't achieve the level of fame like Amitabh Bachchan?

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most veteran actors in the Bollywood film industry. With a career spanning over five decades, Shah has been a part of several iconic films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Masoom', 'Sparsh', 'A Wednesday' and many more. Despite winning a number of Filmfare and National Awards, Shah never achieved the level of stardom as someone like Amitabh Bachchan.

Even though he has done almost the same volume of films like Big B, Shah seems far behind when it comes to fame. However, he has been able to carve his own niche with dozens of parallel flicks in his filmography. He, along with Big B and to an extend Anupam Kher are only a handful of people who have managed to stay relevant in the industry even after crossing their 60s.

This is commendable since Bollywood is obsessed with young and looking young. But despite having almost a similar career length, Shah and even Kher failed to catch up to Big B's level of success.

What's your take on this issue?