Why is Navya Nanda's name being linked to the NCB drug case causing Jaya Bachchan to be trolled?

The news of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being arrested and brought into custody after the NCB raided a cruise ship and disrupted a narcotics party has gone viral on the internet. While the star child remains in detention, social media has been condemning Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan in the wake of the crime, with Navya Nanda's name being used. When the use of narcotics in Bollywood was brought to light last year, Jaya Bachchan lambasted individuals who were "defaming Bollywood," saying, "It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai, galat baat hai." Following SRK's son's arrest, and now Navya Nanda coming on the list, netizens are ridiculing Jaya Bachchan, citing this statement.