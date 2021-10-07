Why is NCB in India actively focusing more on Bollywood these days?

Despite the fame, fortune, and high life that typically accompany celebrity lifestyles, a number of well-known celebrities and public personalities suffer from substance abuse and alcoholism. It's also popular in Hollywood and Bollywood. It is not visible to the general public due to the high level of security surrounding them. Let me remind you that drug addiction is a real public health crisis today and that we must use a two-pronged approach to address it: first, combat it, and then treat it. Where Sat Kuhn is Maaf, don't push it under the rug under the guise of famous status! I

I'm not going to name any well-known or well-known Bollywood celebrities, but in the first world, Charlie Sheen, Amy Winehouse, Courtney Love, and many more are well-known and well-documented for their addiction to drugs like cocaine, heroin, and alcohol. Big-name Bollywood actors and icons are known to have battled their own addiction struggles in the past. Unfortunately, individuals in Bollywood who receive so much love and adoration from millions of followers have not come up with personal stories of substance addiction in order to persuade the public to refrain. For unclear reasons, the Narcotics Control Bureau had also turned a blind eye to the celebrity abuse problem.

After the tragedy involving Sushant Singh Rajput, however, things changed. As a result of this incident, a Bollywood drug inquiry began. NCB, on the other hand, did not receive appropriate cooperation from the stars, star offspring, top directors, and almost everyone else engaged. They drew closer together. Accepting this as an opportunity to overcome addiction and abuse for their own sake and the welfare of the community is what they should have done.

Unfortunately, the film industry is attempting to keep it hidden with the support of local politicians, as drug trafficking is a major business with many accomplices. With limited resources, staff, and information, NCB is totally incompetent to deal with it. Celebrities have also joined forces with political protection nexus drug syndicates. After Dipika Padukone was asked to make statements and admitted to drug discussions and nothing more, NCB did not pursue the case any further. There was an investigation into Karan Johar, but it came to a halt.

Overall, I receive the impression that NCB is approaching the film industry with a kid's glove, wary of big names, large money, big influences, and personal inadequacy. The general public expects celebrities to be more responsible when it comes to addiction and misuse.