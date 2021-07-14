Why is nepotism being portrayed as such a big problem?

Since the debate of nepotism has begun, I have just found it baseless and of no value. Nepotism is basically people getting into the industry because of their connections. No one would blame Mukesh Ambani for giving his children control over his industry. Nepotism only gives them a ticket to the industry. Obviously, it has its perks. They know how the industry works and what is required to sustain it. The queens of Bollywood for me are Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. None of them had any connections to the industry and yet they have reached where they are because of their talent. Whereas there are actors like Uday Chopra and Esha Deol, who had the strongest connections but still could not make it big in this industry. So let us just accept that in the end, it is us the audience who promotes nepotism when we watch a bad movie with star kids just because there are star kids in the movie.