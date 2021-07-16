Why is Never Have I Ever Season 2 a must-watch?

Never Have I Ever is back with another season and it has not disappointed the fans of the show. Directed and produced by Mindy Kaling, an Indian she has not failed to get the Indianness in this American sitcom.





Family: The relationship between Mohan and Devi is the most beautiful relationship in the entire series but in the sequel Devi’s relationship with her mother has been nothing but a treat to the eyes.





Ben Gross or Paxton: Well this question has been in the mind of every fan since the first season and well it’s like we kind of do have the answer to that.





Embracing the Emotions: Seeing Devi deal with emotions like jealousy with Anessa and her fight with the feeling of disgust with herself is beautiful because she embraced all of her emotions and stayed true to herself.





A highly feministic show: A show in which a girl knows what she wants and is ready to go to any lengths to achieve it is exactly the kind of shows we need right now.





Friendship: Repeat after me, “I NEED FRIENDS LIKE ELENOUR AND FABIOLA”. All of them are going through different issues in their life, be Elenor who is in a toxic relationship without realizing it, or Fabiola who is trying to find herself or Devi who is just being Devi, they held each other through everything and that is the kind of friendship we all deserve.



