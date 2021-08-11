Why no critic would dare give Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' any bad reviews

The movie is set to premier on OTT on 12th of August and ever since the first teaser of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' dropped about a month ago, the critics have been tirelessly praising the movie. And here are the few reasons I believe things won't change much as well after the release of this biographical drama tomorrow:

1) The Inspiring Real-Life Story

We all have heard stories about Capt Vikram Batra's unparalleled valor and spirit during the Kargil War. And so questioning the story might not end up well with the sentiments of the public at large. So no scope for critics in this department.

2) Karan Johar's Revival

It's been a while since Karan Johar has been on the forefront of several social media trolls and hatred. And this seems like a great opportunity for him to sort of cleanse his public image. So it's not much of big deal if he asks his buddy-critics to go easy on him this time.

3) Sid-Kiara's rumored relationship

I seriously don't know how much of it is true but somehow they have already convinced all of us that they look good together and share a great chemistry. So don't be surprised of you hear the same stuff in the reviews as well.

Lastly, I'm a film lover myself and have nothing against the critics but I just hope that they do their job well. Looking forward to watching a great movie!