Why no one came out in support of Deepika Padukone and others when they were questioned by NCB?

Ever since the news of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan getting arrested in a drug case broke out, people across the board have had mixed reactions. Some say that he should be punished, while others think that the law should take its course and we shouldn't play a judge, jury, or executioner here.

While Aryan has maintained that he only went to the cruise as he was invited, the NCB says that they have found some objectionable stuff on his phone and they have proof that he was consuming drugs for the past four years. Amidst all this, several celebs like Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Sunil Shetty and Sayani Gupta have come out in Aryan and SRK's support.

But last year, things were pretty different. Post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, several actresses were questioned by the NCB like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet, and Sara Ali Khan. But we did not see anybody supporting them publicly? What do you think might be the reason?