Why no outsiders are invited to Koffee With Karan show?

While the celebrity list looks all glamorous on Koffee with Karan's show, netizens ask why there is no outsider being called on the show? Rajkumar Rao, Ayushman Khurana, Karthik Aryan, or maybe even Kriti Sanon would have been a great choice for the show. However, KWK has failed to bring those stars on the couch as well, who are well deserving to come on the show.





Due to this ignorance, a lot of people believe that Karan thinks that outsiders are not worthy enough to be on his show. So he hardly called any outsiders on his show. The audience also thinks that Karan just asks controversy-stirring or double-meaning questions and the show has as much class as a gossip rag. Basically, he just tries to ride on the stars' personal life controversies( such as the Deepika-Ranbir affair etc). But again, no one can actually say anything cause Karan had once cleared in an interview where he told that how it is his show and he can do whoever he wants to.





What do you have to say about the season 7 celebrity list?