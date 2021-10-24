Why only actress Juhi Chawla came forward to act as a surety for Aryan Khan's bail?

Actress Juhi Chawla has signs Rs.1 Lakh bond for Aryan Khan's bail, as she is going to be the guarantor for his bail.





Advocate Satish Maneshinde said, "Juhi knows Aryan since birth. Also, Shahrukh and Juhi are professionally associated".

The court has verified all of the Juhi's documents and she is headed to the department to complete the remaining formalities.





Juhi is a true friend indeed. Shahrukh Khan is known as king khan and have lot's of connection in Industry. Isn't it shocking that out of so many celebrities only Juhi came forward to help him? Where are other big names of the industry?







