Why pay disparity is still present in our society?

Pay disparity is a matter of discussion from the long time and is present in every sector of work, even in Bollywood. Though with the change of times things has changed so far. But, still the discrimination is present at some scales.

Though females are getting stronger now-a-days, actor Divya Dutta still feels the same, "We live in a male-dominated society, where we are hero driven. But I think with the onset of OTT, there’s been democratisation.”

But as far as pay parity goes, Divya feels there is still a “long way to go”. “That is because we have our mass audience that is hero driven. Aisa nahin hai ki actresses ko kuch milta nahin hai, but it is about demand and supply. There are top heroines who charge as much as the hero" she added.

It's not the first time any actor talk about pay clarity. There are many actresses who has spoken about this issue like Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao hydari, Priyanka Chopra and many more.

We live in 21st century, where both the gender's are giving their best contribution in society. Then, why there is still discrimination on the basis of gender in different sectors of society? Why pay disparity is still present?