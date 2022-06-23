  1. Home
Why people are trolling Deepika Padukone after Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement?

Deepika Padukone has always been in the razor if Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt are mentioned. The parties have moved on but not the fans. After Alia Bhatt announces her pregnancy, instead of just being happy for Alia, now people are trolling Deepika Padukone. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on 14th April 2022, whereas Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on 14th November 2018. People are trolling Deepika Padukone for not planning for a child. I mean how is that even fair? It's a personal choice and here people have crossed the line. Wanting a child or not and when is a personal matter and just because Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided to have a child, it does not mean Deepika Padukone should be trolled for that. Ever since the actress has been trolled, her fans have backed up and have asked people to "back off". 

One of the users tweeted, "People dragging Deepika and Katrina for not having kids just because Alia Bhatt is having a child at 29 is exactly what is wrong with our society." Clearly, this user is not saying anything wrong.

Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 22 mins ago

There's gonna be a lot more of this attention-seeking drama throughout Shamshera promotions
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 44 mins ago

From her debut in 2012 to getting pregnant in 2022, top 5 moments in Alia Bhatt's career so far

One of the most well-known talents in the entertainment world right now is Alia Bhatt, the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt and British-Indian actress Soni Razdan.


  • In 2012, Bhatt made her glittering cinematic debut in Student Of The Year, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar. Since then, she has continually improved as an actor, winning over both audiences and critics. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star goes above and beyond to give a genuine and compelling performance, whether it be in a romance, comedy, or drama.
  • Along with her acting prower, the actor has enthralled her audience with her singing in movies like Udta Punjab and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
  • Bhatt's acting in this Imtiaz Ali movie was mature. Bhatt had plenty of chances to show off her acting skills in Highway. The narrative's high point was her scenes with Randeep Hooda. You'll get chills at the movie's conclusion, when Alia Bhatt finally discloses the tragedy she suffered as a youngster.
  • In this depressing drama about drug addiction in Punjab, Bhatt grabbed the show. Although the movie also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, viewers and critics were most impressed by Alia Bhatt's portrayal of a migrant worker caught up in the web of drug smuggling. The performer also received numerous awards for this film, including the Filmfare Best Actress award.
  • Bhatt played the lead in the most recent Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, which surpassed the 100 crore revenue mark. Since its debut, Gangubai Kathiawadi has won over fans and critics alike. Bhatt gave one of the best performances of her career to date, nailing the body language of the part and stealing hearts with her swag. The film, which is inspired on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, follows Bhatt's character as she rises to become one of the most influential brothel proprietors in 1960s Mumbai.
2 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊🌺🦄💃💝😊 . 55 mins ago

Shamshera ji Huzoor song
1 2
BollyLover : With every new thing being released YRF is proving just how laughable and bad the film will be. It'll be worse than TOH also.
0 REPLY 29 mins ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Kishor Salvi . 1 hours ago

Kishor Salvi Biography pinkvilla

1 1
chachi 420 : Go to Mukesh Chabra
0 REPLY 34 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 1 hours ago

Is Deepika Padukone pregnant as well? When Ranveer Singh spoke of having a baby girl

In November 2018, Deepika and Ranveer decided to get married. Although there have been numerous online reports of Deepika being pregnant, no such news has been confirmed as of yet.

When the JayeshBhai Jordaar trailer released, a question about the actor's preference for a boy or a girl child with Deepika was posed. He retorted, "They don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera when you go to the temple. Since it is prasad, you should treat whatever you receive with complete devotion. The same reasoning therefore holds true in this situation. Whether Deepika and I are blessed with a boy or a girl, it will be a great blessing from God. No other option, then.

The actor stated that it is "certainly in the conversation" in a recent interview with India Today. Ranveer stated that both his personal and professional lives are going well. "It has been a few years since my marriage, which I believe was perfectly timed. Deepika and I frequently discuss how we want to change our lives and manner of living, and we frequently talk about the life we share "Said Singh. Additionally, the actor stated that they have been married for three to four years and regularly discuss their future plans.
2 3
D0ggy Pukev!lla : That's gas problem not pregnancy
1 REPLY 23 mins ago
View more 2 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Abhay Prakash . 4 hours ago

How Janhvi Kapoor proved to be a sweetheart for Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently said that his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor took immense care of him for 2 days when he was unwell while shooting proving to be a sweetheart.

0 5
Bebo : amazing yaa she is so nice
0 REPLY 4 hours ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊🌺🦄💃💝😊 . 4 hours ago

Aishwarya was approached to play a (cameo) role in one of the srk upcoming films but she rejected
Guess who is doing that cameo role
2 4
Rumena ... : Item Girl Turquotte
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
View more 3 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Somya Sharma . 4 hours ago

Is Shraddha Kapoor singing a song in Luv Ranjan's movie?

Some fans of Shraddha Kapoor started a viral tweet where they assumed that she dropped hints about singing a song in her next Luv Ranjan movie with Ranbir Kapoor
1 5
Bebo : lets wait for this
0 REPLY 4 hours ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Mohammad . 4 hours ago

4 years of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' did this movie actually change something for Sanjay Dutt?

Sanju that starred Ranbir Kapoor in the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt was much hyped and now finally has completed 4 years. I wonder if the movie actually impacted Sanjay's life in z positive way? what do you think?
1 6
BollyLover : It was a progoganda film on Sanjay and public isn't stupid so no this white-washed film didn't impact Sanjay in any way lol
0 REPLY 33 mins ago
View more 5 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Mehak Sehgal . 4 hours ago

Karan Johar is seen pleading and begging stars to appear on Koffee with Karan

In a funny video that opens with Karan saying how everyone wants Koffee with Karan to come back with a new season.. In the same breath, he says that even if not everyone in the audience wants Koffee to return, every celeb wants to be on the show. Next is a funny take where Karan Johar is requesting, pleading, and even emotionally blackmailing celebs to appear on the show.
1 5
Bebo : nice promo idea
0 REPLY 4 hours ago
View more 4 comments