Why people are trolling Deepika Padukone after Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement?

Deepika Padukone has always been in the razor if Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt are mentioned. The parties have moved on but not the fans. After Alia Bhatt announces her pregnancy, instead of just being happy for Alia, now people are trolling Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on 14th April 2022, whereas Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on 14th November 2018. People are trolling Deepika Padukone for not planning for a child. I mean how is that even fair? It's a personal choice and here people have crossed the line. Wanting a child or not and when is a personal matter and just because Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided to have a child, it does not mean Deepika Padukone should be trolled for that. Ever since the actress has been trolled, her fans have backed up and have asked people to "back off".

One of the users tweeted, "People dragging Deepika and Katrina for not having kids just because Alia Bhatt is having a child at 29 is exactly what is wrong with our society." Clearly, this user is not saying anything wrong.