Why People are trolling Siddarth for sharing a cryptic tweet after his ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce?

I see more people trolling Siddharth after his viral tweet against ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce. Fans are pointing him out and stating his all his ex relationships. I believe this is not mature , first he should not have shared the tweet and downgrade someone who is already going through a divorce. Do you think he deserves to be trolled like this and people should keep supporting Samantha?