Why Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra didn't help their cousins Mannara and Meera Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra is currently one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. After tasting success in her own country, she started from scratch in Hollywood and now has successfully made a name for herself. Parineeti Chopra, her cousin, is also a big name in Bollywood with several critical performances in her kitty.





Two of their cousins, on the other hand, Mannara and Meera Chopra, are still struggling in the film industry. While Meera has appeared in a handful of films in both Bollywood and southern film industries, Mannara has done some films in Hindi and many regional languages. Both of them have not been able to achieve even the remote level of success like Parineeti, forget Priyanka.





Why did you think Priyanka or Parineeti did not help their cousins? They enjoy popularity and have some clout in the industry. So why not help them? Or is it because they don't get along well?