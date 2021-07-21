Why Priyanka Chopra is considered a global icon?

Time and again Priyanka Chopra has proved that she is a global icon. Be it her performances or her awards, she has always been at the top.

There is indeed a huge list of her achievements where she has always made us proud. To begin with, she brought the crown of Miss world 2000 to India. She has won the title of the hottest women in the world 2016, and not just this she has even received a Padma shri and many more international awards.

Now she has even become an author with her newly published book 'unfinished a memoir' and if all this was not enough she has even opened up an Indian restaurant in New York called 'Sona'.

Apart from doing wonderful movies like Barfi, Bajirao, and the sky is pink, she was also appointed as the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

She has therefore proved that one need not have a big surname to make it big in life and if all these things doesn't make one a global icon then I don't know what will. Who all agree?