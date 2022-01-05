Why public need to remain calm when filmmakers ask governments to let theatres remain open!

Before I begin this article, I'm not trying to offend anyone's business but in recent times we've seen a public outrage and humiliation faced by actors & filmmakers who've asked the governments to keep cinema halls open!

However, before people criticize imagine one's own business household being shut time again by the government due to covid! Other than the entertainment industry, saloons and Gym has also faced similar issues & with theatres closing down hence, again there'll be a huge loss to the entertainment industry & let's face it they already have, every industry has!

Now, I'm not talking about the rich actors and producers losing their money, but the daily wage huge crew and 100s of others included in a project whose daily lives depend on also do get affected & we always tend to ignore that!

I hope people are a little more compassionate towards them as well & understand everyone's situations.