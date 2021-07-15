Why Punch is the Queen of K-drama OST?

Koran dramas are a mix of everything, they are a package that’s tightly packed with action, suspense, drama, comedy and angst. A large part of this viewing experience is mainly achieved through their incredible background music and OST i.e., the original soundtrack written specifically for a drama keeping the plot of the story in mind. So many dramas become a part and parcel of the viewers' life because of the music and songs that they hear through that drama. Goblin is still recognized worldwide and repeatedly streamed because it has some of the best OSTs out there.





Punch aka Bae Jin Young is the best OST singer. She is the most sorted after the singer of k-dramas, all her songs hit the mark with the k-drama audience which makes her the Queen of OST. She has sung OSTs for many popular drams such as Goblin, Descendant of the Sun, It’s Okay That’s Love, Pinocchio, Hotel del Luna etc. and she has collaborations with so many artists from various genres of music, such as LOCO, Chanyeol, Crush, Tiger JK etc. She made her Comeback in May with her new song “we’re breaking up”. This is my favourite OSTS from her.





Done for Me : The Ost featured in Hotel Del Luna and it just stuck with me. I could never forget the first time I heard this masterpiece. The beat and lyrics of the song and the Punch’s Rap in this song all merge to form the best OST.





What is your favourite Ost?