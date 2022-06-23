Why R. Kelly was sentenced for 30 years imprisonment? What did he do?

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday for using his celebrity to sexually abuse young fans, including some as young as children, in a decades-long scheme. Several of Kelly's accusers, in tears and rage, told a New York City court, as well as the singer himself, that he had misled and preyed on them. "You forced me to do things that crushed my spirit. "I literally wished I died because of how low you made me feel," one unnamed survivor said directly to Kelly, who kept his hands folded and his eyes downcast. Kelly, 55, did not make a statement and showed no emotion after hearing his sentence, which included a $100,000 fine. He has denied any wrongdoing and intends to challenge his conviction. The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year in a trial that gave voice to accusers who previously wondered if their stories were being ignored because they were Black women.





At the sentencing, another of his accusers stated that victims "are no longer the preyed-on individuals we once were." "There hasn't been a single day in my life that I haven't believed that the judicial system would come through for Black and brown girls," she said outside court. A third woman, sobbing and sniffling in court, said Kelly's conviction restored her faith in the legal system. The woman claimed Kelly victimised her after she attended a concert when she was 17 years old. "I was afraid, naive, and unsure how to handle the situation," she explained, explaining why she didn't speak up at the time. "Silence is a very lonely place," she said. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly's lawyer, said he was "devastated" by the sentence and saddened by what he had heard.