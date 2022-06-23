  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

Why R. Kelly was sentenced for 30 years imprisonment? What did he do?

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday for using his celebrity to sexually abuse young fans, including some as young as children, in a decades-long scheme. Several of Kelly's accusers, in tears and rage, told a New York City court, as well as the singer himself, that he had misled and preyed on them. "You forced me to do things that crushed my spirit. "I literally wished I died because of how low you made me feel," one unnamed survivor said directly to Kelly, who kept his hands folded and his eyes downcast. Kelly, 55, did not make a statement and showed no emotion after hearing his sentence, which included a $100,000 fine. He has denied any wrongdoing and intends to challenge his conviction. The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year in a trial that gave voice to accusers who previously wondered if their stories were being ignored because they were Black women.


At the sentencing, another of his accusers stated that victims "are no longer the preyed-on individuals we once were." "There hasn't been a single day in my life that I haven't believed that the judicial system would come through for Black and brown girls," she said outside court. A third woman, sobbing and sniffling in court, said Kelly's conviction restored her faith in the legal system. The woman claimed Kelly victimised her after she attended a concert when she was 17 years old. "I was afraid, naive, and unsure how to handle the situation," she explained, explaining why she didn't speak up at the time. "Silence is a very lonely place," she said. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly's lawyer, said he was "devastated" by the sentence and saddened by what he had heard. 

More posts like this

Hollywood
Posted by UmangiFans . 35 mins ago

Will R. Kelly challenge the court's verdict of 30 years imprisonment?

Kelly was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, bribery, and sex trafficking last year. Kelly was found to be at the helm of a criminal conspiracy to recruit and coerce girls, boys, and women into sex by the jury. Several victims established a pattern during the trial, where they would see Kelly at a show or out in public, and an associate of Kelly would hand them a phone number to call. They would then become entangled in a system of sexual and psychological abuse. Kelly made his victims perform sexual acts for his pleasure (which he often filmed). He imposed strict restrictions on where his victims could go and who they could speak with. And he forced them to write letters or videotape themselves while claiming they were acting freely.


Before the judge handed down Kelly's sentence, seven women made statements to and about him, as well as about the abuse they endured. Kelly never looked at his accusers. "We will be able to live again."


This rigmarole has become full of disgrace and it many people want to know if Kelly will challenge courts decision.
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 45 mins ago

5 songs that made R. Kelly 'The King of R&B'

Many people recall where they were when they first saw R. Kelly's Trapped in the Closet. Maybe it was a lazy Saturday afternoon dive deep into YouTube, or a desperate late-night attempt at finals procrastination. Maybe it was on a bleary post-dinner Thanksgiving evening, sitting next to your very confused, vaguely amused father, as it was for me. Here are top 5 songs.



  • Ignition - Remix
  • I Believe I Can Fly
  • I'm a Flirt Remix (feat. T.I. & T-Pain)
  • Same Girl (with Usher)
  • Bump n' Grind 
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by stranger . 52 mins ago

R. Kelly drug trafficking case: Here's the complete timeline

R. Kelly's musical achievements have been accompanied by allegations that he sexually abused women and children for a long time. The R&B singer has now been sentenced to prison for the next three decades. Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking charges by a jury in September. While Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has strongly denied the allegations, his accusers have testified in detail about how he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage. 


  • 1990: R. Kelly's R&B group MGM wins the $100,000 grand prize on Natalie Cole's syndicated television talent show "Big Break." That was the group's final performance due to financial disagreements. Jive Records' music executive Wayne Williams discovers Kelly singing at a barbecue that summer. 


  • R. Kelly and Public Announcement released "Born Into The '90s" in January 1992. A year later, the album was certified platinum. • November 1993: The release of his album "12 Play," which eventually sells over 5 million copies. "Sex Me" and "Bump N' Grind," which became the longest-running No. 1 R&B song in more than 30 years, were both hit singles. 


  • R. Kelly married 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah D. Haughton on August 31, 1994, at the age of 27. Kelly arranges for the couple to marry in a private ceremony at a Chicago hotel. Because of Aaliyah's age, the marriage is annulled months later. Aaliyah's debut album, "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number," which Kelly produced, was certified platinum in September 1994. (Aaliyah died seven years later, at the age of 22, in a plane crash.) 


  • R. Kelly's third album, "R. Kelly," was released in November 1996. A month later, he established Rockland Records. His song "I Believe I Can Fly," from the soundtrack to "Space Jam," reaches No. 2 on the Billboard pop chart. He married Andrea Lee, a dancer from his touring troupe, the same year. Joanne, Jaya, and Robert Jr. are the couple's three children. Tiffany Hawkins files a complaint against Kelly on February 18, 1997, alleging intentional sexual battery and sexual harassment while she was a minor. 


  • Tracy Sampson files a lawsuit against Kelly in August 2001, claiming that their sex was illegal under Illinois law because he was in "a position of authority" over her. According to reports, the case was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on February 8, 2002, that it had received a videotape purportedly showing Kelly having sex with a minor. According to the paper, Chicago police began investigating allegations about Kelly and the same girl three years ago. The girl and her parents both denied having sex with Kelly at the time. 


  • Kelly enters a not guilty plea in Chicago on March 5, 2020, to an updated federal indictment that included child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser, while prosecutors say more charges involving yet another victim are on the way. August 12, 2020: Federal prosecutors charge three men with threatening and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer Kelly of abuse, including one man accused of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida. 


  • Kelly is ordered to stand trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges by a judge. On November 17, 2021, a man is sentenced to eight years in prison for setting fire to a car in Florida in an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in a sex trafficking trial, according to authorities. Prosecutors say Kelly deserves at least 25 years in prison for abusing children and women. Kelly is sentenced to 30 years in prison in the New York case on June 29, 2022. 
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 2 hours ago

Farhan Akhtar As Waleed: Do you think this will be his best performance in Ms Marvel?

We all are excited to see Farhan Akhtar As Waleed In Ms. Marvel. The buzz was inevitable since Farhan informed his fans that he will be the part of the Ms. Marvel Family. In the coming episodes Farhan will be seen helping Kamala survive all the hurdles that she will have to face. The teaser is looking very good and for now all we know is his character's name is Waleed. Netizens are waiting to see more of Waleed in the coming episodes. 
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 24 hours ago

What are some darkest secrets about Kardashian family?

The Kardashians are possibly the most famous family on the planet. Their terrifying trials, tribulations, breakdowns, and squabbles pale in comparison to the dark secrets they've tried to keep hidden. Being a member of this family does not appear to be easy. From keeping Caitlyn Jenner's gender issues hidden for years to Kim Kardashian admitting she knew her marriage to Kris Humphries would end in divorce, here are the dark secrets this family tried to keep hidden.


1. Caitlyn's cross-dressing (pre-transition)

2. Rob's serious weight and diabetes trouble

3. Khloé 'faked' tried to have kids with Lamar

4. Lamar's drug usage and cheating

5. Did Kris know Bruce wanted to be a woman?
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Cooldude . 25 hours ago

How does Kourtney Kardashian know Travis Barker?

Travis' first encounter with the Kardashians occurred in 2006, when he met Kim Kardashian. He later revealed to Us Weekly that he had feelings for Kim. Travis, who was dating Paris Hilton at the time he met Kim, told Us Weekly, " Travis appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the episode where Scott relapses during a trip to Dubai, hanging out in the kitchen with Kourtney and Khloe. Kourtney says in a confessional, "our neighbour and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over because his kids and my kids are really good friends." He also appears in the holiday special, where their children work together to make gingerbread houses.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Vaibhav Gupta . 25 hours ago

What is so special about Travis Barker?

Travis Barker has become synonymous with modern punk rock drumming as one of the most influential drummers of the last 25 years. Over the course of his career, he has beaten the skins for The Aquabats, Box Car Racer, +44, The Transplants, and, of course, Blink-182. 
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Bebo . 25 hours ago

Why has Travis Barker been hospitalized?

Travis Barker is in a terrible state. Barker was hospitalised this afternoon, according to TMZ, with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Barker was reportedly treated at a Los Angeles hospital in West Hills for an undisclosed health issue before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more intensive care. Earlier today, around the time of the first hospital visit, Barker tweeted, "God save me," but did not elaborate further. Fans also pointed out that the tweet is the same name as a song by his friend Machine Gun Kelly, which was released in March 2022.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 25 hours ago

What medical condition does Travis Barker have?

"God save me," Barker tweeted on Tuesday morning. According to a confession, the drummer for Blink-182 suffers from trigeminal neuralgia. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Portofino, Italy, a month ago. Trigeminal neuralgia is defined as a sudden, severe facial pain by the United Kingdom's National Health Service. Sharp shooting pain or an electric shock in the jaw, teeth, or gums are common descriptions.


It usually comes in short, unpredictable bursts that last anywhere from a few seconds to about 2 minutes. The attacks come to an abrupt halt. Trigeminal neuralgia typically affects only one side of the face, with pain felt in the lower part of the face. Pain can occasionally affect both sides of the face, though not always at the same time.


During an interview, Barker admitted to Joe Rogan that he had trigeminal neuralgia. "Unless I use CBD, I just sit there with my wheels spinning. That then helps a little "Before revealing that he had trigeminal neuralgia, the drummer said. "I also suffer from Trigeminal Neurolgia. Have you heard anything about it? It's the absolute worst. It's known as the suicide disease." "Basically, every nerve in your face is firing at the same time. So it's almost like how you feel when you think you need a root canal or have a crooked tooth "Barker explained. 
1 0