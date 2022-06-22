Why Raksha Bandhan has the same vibe as Atrangi Re?

Raksha Bandhan, the eagerly anticipated film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, has now received its trailer, and one thing is for certain: the vivid energy that Rai delivers to his films is distinct and cannot be reflected.

The movie Raksha Bandhan, in which Akshay Kumar plays the brother of four girls and serves as their parental figure, tells the story of the struggles he goes through to arrange their marriage. like he had promised their mother to do.

The 2 minutes 53 second long trailer, on the other hand, walks you through the hardships and tensions of the characters. While everything appears to be amusing and has landing blows, much like Anand-Himamshu-previous Kanika's partnership, Akshay Kumar is the uncertainty. At this time, the actor doesn't put much effort into developing a character because he is wrapping up projects every two weeks. His prior personas are mixed and matched in Raksha Bandhan, and it appears that Kumar from the past is returning. I hope he doesn't treat this person the same way he treated Atrangi Re.

Overall, there are sensations, emotions, colours, a Seema Pahwa who can do no wrong, and the Aanand L Rai atmosphere that we all want for. However, there are also factors that might bring everything down, so my fingers are crossed.