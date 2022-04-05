Why is Ranbir and Alia planning a small and secret wedding?

With all the buzz going around Ranbir and Alia's wedding, the reports and sources suggest that only 450 guest are totally invited for the wedding. The reason why it's going to be small and secret is because Alia's grand father N Razdan has been eager to see her get married to Ranbir. Also other than this, her grandfather has been unwell since a few days so both the families have suggested to keep the wedding small and in a secret manner. One thing to notice over here is that Ranbir's family members are denying the wedding rumors. Now, whom should be believe the sources or the family members?

In Bollywood whenever there is a big wedding, the family members always deny it. If you recall, the same thing happened during Katrina and Vicky's wedding!