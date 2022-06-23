Why is Ranbir Kapoor charging Rs 20 crore for Shamshera a 'big thing'?
Reports are going around that state, that Ranbir charging Rs. 20 crore for Shamshera but I don't understand what is the big deal about this? Actors today have increased their fees for various reasons and one of them includes the audience's demand. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone have marked their place in Bollywood and no one can replace them. Talking about an actor's fee has been common for many years now. It makes sense for people to make it a big thing if the actor is not talented or does not deserve that type of money but here we're talking about Ranbir. How much ever you troll him, you have to agree that he is a brilliant actor. Yes, Rs 20 crore is a big amount but for the work Ranbir offers, I think it's worth it. While reading on this topic, it came to my understanding that Sanjay Dutt is only charging only 8 crores and Vaani Kapoor is charging 5 crores. When you compare it with these two actors Ranbir's fee is quite a lot but not a 'big deal' like people are making it.