Why Is Rangoli Chandel Endlessly Throwing Shade At Taapsee Pannu?

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu's endless animosity has led Rangoli Chandel to throw yet another nasty shade at the actress saying that Aditi Rao Hydari would be a good choice for the role done by Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba.

Now, Rangoli Chandel has taken to social media to share why she feels that Aditi Rao Hydari would be better suited for the role, she says, "I really don't get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don't get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile, why Taapsee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role, why this Kangana hangover yaar, please there can be only one Kangana and can't be a sasti Kangana for sure, please look at other talents, also, don't ruin films with wrong casting yaar." Don’t you think these cruel digs and judgements have gone too far? What are your views on it?