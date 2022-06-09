Why Ranveer Singh's movies are not working anymore?

Now that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is being called a mistake, what is it actually that is making Ranveer Singh opt for such movies?





Is it the script or the audience?

No doubt Ranveer is the new perfectionist of Bollywood and shines and other actors too in this movie but the problem is now these social comedies have become outdated in the industry and hence financially failed at the box office. similar to Chandigarh Kre Ashiqui and Badhai Do. It does not mean that these genres of films shall stop making but the point is these must be suitable for ott platforms people will not pay to watch them in theatres.





I don't think he did any mistake by doing this movie. Many celebrities have watched it and liked it even though its box office numbers tell a different story. It could be that the makers didn't market this movie properly or something missing in the way it was told to the audience. I personally liked it as a one-time-watch movie.





Thus I think even the directors and scriptwriters hold the responsibility of making these scripts understandable with a unique twist to break the monotony.