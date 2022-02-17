Why is real Gangubai Kathiawadi family in distress with Alia Bhat?

Since the time Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in the limelight, the makers of the film are facing a lot of issues. The real family of Gangubai Kathiawadi have been having a lot of issues with the way the film is portrayed. In a recent case, the family is now in distress with Alia Bhat because of the way Gangubai is being portrayed as a prostitute. Whenever any such movie is released, we have noticed how the real family is affected with minute details too. Do you think this is because of genuine hurt or is because they get paid money to behave in such a manner as they can also get a little bit of fame.

Speaking to a leading media channel, the son of Gangubai, Babu Raoji Shah says, " My mother has been turned into a prostitute. People are now saying inexplicable things about my mother."