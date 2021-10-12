Why Red Clay Is Your Skin’s New Best Friend

Dirt is dirt. Which is all well and good, until you decide to rub it all over your face, body, and scalp. That’s when all the little micro differences — the mineral content, porosity, grittiness, organic matter — start to make a macro difference. Our latest obsession? Red clay, a variant that can hail from France, Morocco, and the good ole USA. The ruddy color indicates high levels of iron, which studies have shown carry major skin benefits.





Here are some of the top recommendations for you:





ESPA Pink Hair & Scalp Mud





The gentle grit of mineral-rich red clay stimulates circulation within the scalp, promoting stronger, healthier, and more optimal hair growth. Watercress and apricot kernel oil lend soothing and brightening qualities.





2. First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Deep Cleanser With Red Clay





If you’re expecting this deep cleanser with red clay to feel like, well, clay, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The light, gel formula foams up with water to swiftly remove all traces of makeup and gunk. Nonetheless, the red clay helps draw dirt and oil out of pores, which makes them appear smaller. It's also spiked with rosemary-leaf oil and antioxidants to unclog pores, even skin tone, and combat free radicals.









3. PCA SKIN Purifying Mask





Microfine red clay pumice works to slough away dead cells, leaving dulled skin with renewed luminosity. Those with blemish-prone complexions will appreciate the zit-zapping qualities of botanicals like algae and tea tree leaf oil.