Why Ronit Roy pointed Fingers on A-listers for hiking fees during the Pandemic?

Karthik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood A-listers hiked their fees and charges specially during the Pandemic. I recently heard Actor Ronit Roy spoke about this and said that they did this by cutting fees and charges of the poor, and low salaried team and cast members of the industry. He bluntly pointed that their fee hike comes at a cost and the lower income workers have to suffer because of this. This needs so much attention as until now we are only focusing the whats and whys of this matter but not the hows!