T1419 has dropped their new single "Red Light, Green Light" performance video. This video is an amalgamation of intense and energetic moves along with perfectly suited high beat music. Under the slogan of “dream-chasing,” the song portrays nine boys chasing after their dreams and alludes to the Korean traditional game “Red Light, Green Light.”





This song grabbed my attention by its name for obvious reasons, and since then I have been curious to check it out. Well, it didn't disappoint a bit, from the music to the choreography, everything is placed so well that despite being shot in one place, it never bores you. This over 4-minute video left me swaying with the music and wanting for more.





The lyrics, especially the rap parts are upbeat and a definite highlight in the whole video. The tangy twist given to this game through music is what makes it stand out. The music reminds me a lot of "Mic Drop" by BTS, it's such a powerful song complemented by well-choreographed moves. The video never makes anyone a show-stealer, it's the whole group marking their territory with their talent.





I didn't have many expectations while diving into this one, but I was blown away by every single factor that contributed to making this unique, well-crafted track. They have me intrigued in their upcoming ventures. I would definitely recommend you to watch it and see for yourself what's coming in the future of the K-pop world.





Check out the video below!