Why Salman Khan is a better Bigg Boss host than Karan Johar?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows in India. The show has been successfully running since 2006 and has always been breaking all the high TRP records. However Bigg Boss OTT has garnered lowest viewership rating in history of Bigg Boss.

This can be due to multiple reasons but the main reason is according to me is definitely Karan Johar.

Viewers are complaining on social media that they want Salman Khan to host the show. They are demanding the show makers to rope Salman as the host even for Bigg Boss OTT as they are not happy with Karan Johar.

It's been said and seen that Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs. He is being very biased and partial towards certain contestants while completely ignoring the other.

Do you agree that one can match Salman Khan when it comes to hosting the reality show?