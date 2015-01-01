Why Salman Khan doesn't do small films?

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the Bollywood film industry. His films are known for shattering box-office records and his fans love him like crazy. But recently I read a report by Bollywood Hungama about how he did not work with director Sriram Raghavan on not one but two occasions.

So the director of 'Andhadhun' is currently working on a thriller film called 'Merry Christmas', which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. But the male lead was initially offered to Salman and his team politely declined the offer as they felt it was too small a film for him.

But given the impressive filmography of Sriram, do you think Salman made the right decision by rejecting his film? Also, what is the definition of a small film? In 2015 also Sriram and Salman had met to discuss a project but things didn't work out.