Why is Salman Khan not getting married?

Salman Khan's personal life has long been a source of media gossip.

There have been numerous rumours about the ladies in Khan's life over the years, but nothing has come true, and the actor continues to avoid discussing his marriage.

"I don't raise the topic of his wedding with him," Aayush Sharma told RJ anchor Siddharth Kanan. I don't believe he has time to get married based on what I've seen of his life and how he works. I just think he's fine the way he is. He'll make his own choices."

Salman is lonely, according to actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, and he should settle down. In a conversation with Siddharth, he stated that while he has his family and friends, at the end of the day, he wants someone to return to.

Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman's longtime girlfriend, was on the verge of marrying him. The pair had been engaged and were about to marry when they decided to split up. Salman is currently rumoured to be dating Iulia Vântur.