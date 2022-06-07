Why is Salman Khan still shooting despite getting a death threat letter?

Salman Khan, who received a threat letter from an unnamed source, seemed to be unconcerned about the threat affecting his professional responsibilities. The actor, along with the entire cast and crew of his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' has flown to Hydrabad.

"Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga G.B L.B?" the note said, according to a police source (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moosewala.) The letters 'G. B.' and 'L. B.' have been linked to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, though the police have not confirmed this.

Five Mumbai crime branch officials, together with a local police team, paid a visit to Salim Khan's Galaxy apartment on Monday afternoon to inspect the anonymous letter he had received. "They stayed at the actor's house for nearly an hour," a source stated. However, no formal announcement has been made in this regard.

On Monday, the police recorded Salim Khan's statement in this regard "Police recorded the statements of Salim Khan and his two bodyguards, but they were unable to record Salman's statement because he was unavailable," a source told PTI.