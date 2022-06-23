  1. Home
Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu is so famous?

Samantha is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. The actress is not only famous for her movies but also for the controversies that tangle her. In recent times, apart from her movies, her divorce from Naga Chaitanya was the highlight of the year. Needless to say, fans were left stunned after hearing the news but to this day, people cannot stop talking about it. When it comes to her movies, she has managed to grab the audience's attention. Her journey to reach this stardom wasn't easy and is considered to be an inspiration to many. Samantha is not only a talented actress but also a very beautiful and successful Telugu actress. Some of her most notable films are, Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Dookudu, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, and many more.

Posted by Aashna Sheikh . 6 hours ago

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorce from Naga Chaitanya because of this reason?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married for four years and on 2nd October, the couple not only shocked the Telugu film industry but also their fans when they announced their separation. To date, the ex-couple hasn't revealed the real reason as to why they chose this path. But when the announcement was made official, many rumors were going around about the fact that Samantha had to divorce Naga because of her bold song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, as the family would not approve of it. The media tried to change the narrative so many times but till today Naga and Samantha have always defended each other if things crossed the line.
Bunty Chopra : They were such a lovely couple so sad that the media had turned their entire divorce into a circus
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
Posted by filmykudi . 29 hours ago

Who's your favorite?
Posted by SRKfan . 29 hours ago

5 reasons to fall in love with Vijay

No one likes Thalapathy Vijay. He's the Salman Khan of the Tamil Industry. It's not just his moves that impress people but also his attitude towards the industry and his fans. Here are 5 reasons why one should fall in love with Thalapathy Vijay cannot justify my love for him.

  1. Dialogue delivery - If you have watched Vijay's movies then you will understand why I would consider this as the main and 1st reason. Accepting the part, Vijay is from a film background and has understood cinema since his childhood days is just a plus point for him. Since 2004, Vijay hasn't stopped impressing us with his acting and dialogue delivery. Even if you're a good actor, if you can deliver your dialogues well, the audience is happy with that.
  2. Unique dance moves - Just like how Salman Khan's dance moves are ICONIC, Thalapthy's Vijay's dance moves are ICONIC. No one can match his energy on the dance floor. Even a non-dancer would start moving their hips seeing him dance. 'Appadi Podu' has a very special place in my heart.
  3. Social cause - As an actor, there are times when actors are forced to work on social causes for their public image or at times for the promotion of a film but that's not the case with Vijay. His love for social causes goes beyond his films and his public image. Over the years he has helped so many people. In 2009, the actor had also launched his social welfare organization, 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam'.
  4. Comic-timing - Be it an action scene or a comedy scene, this actor can pull anything given to him. There are so many famous comedy dialogues by Vijay that people still use. Apart from comedy, he is also known for his romantic roles.
  5. Down-to-earth personality - Unlike other big stars, Vijay does not have an ego or attitude because of his work. From a fan to the biggest super-star, the actor will always remain humble toward them. Many of his co-stars have appreciated him for his disciplined attitude towards life.
Pooja Bhatia : The comparison with Salman? Now, I definitely need to watch his films
0 REPLY 29 hours ago
Posted by filmykudi . 57 hours ago

Is Naga Chaitanya in a relationship Shobita Dhulipala?

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's split left all of us in shock. The actor and actress split due to personal reasons which they didn't disclose. Now, after months of their divorce, there are rumors of Naga Chaitanya dating a 'Made In Heaven' girl, Shobhita Dhulipala. People are still dragging Samantha in the entire controversy which is not needed because both the actors have moved on in their respective lives.

The couple was spotted looking rather 'too comfortable' with each other. If reports are to be believed then Naga and Shobitha were spotted in Hyderabad. As of now obviously, there has been no confirmation from the actors but even if this is true, then it's good to know that they're happy.

A few weeks ago, there were rumors of Samantha being linked up with a Bollywood actor but the name wasn't revealed. One thing I can't understand is why is the media behind the ex-couple. Isn't it a good thing that Samantha and Naga have moved on and we need to respect whomever they're dating? What are your thoughts on this?
Pooja Bhatia : I don't care what people say but I find them cute
0 REPLY 29 hours ago
Posted by Bebo . 57 hours ago

5 movies that made Samantha Ruth Prabhu a star

One of the most talented and humble actresses of all time is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is not only an inspiration for people who want to enter the entertainment industry but also for young girls out there. Time and gain Samantha has proved why we should look up to her. She has worked in so many movies and has managed to inspire us from the characters she has played. These are the top 5 movies that got the actress success and fame:

1. Ye Maya Chesave - The movie that launched her in the film industry has to be one of Samantha's best performances to date. The audience loved her role as 'Jessie'.

2. Eega - A mastermind movie that impressed not only the South audience but the whole country. Released in 2012 in Tamil and Hindi the film took everyone by surprise. A good movie is supposed to have two things, storyline and acting and Eega proved that.

3. Neethaane En Ponvasantham - After the success of 'Eega', Samantha surprised her fans with 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham'. A cute romantic drama movie presented the different phases of Varun and Nithya's love life. This movie created a lot of buzz for her in the Tamil industry.

4. Thanga Magan - This movie has a very special place in my heart. You have to listen to 'Enna Solla' because that song is so soothing for your ears. Dhanush and Samantha looked adorable on-screen. The on-screen couple portrayed the role of Thamizh (Dhanush) and Yamuna (Samantha).

5. Theri - Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha's on-screen chemistry was also appreciated by the audience. Theri was directed by Atlee. Samantha's role in the movie was less in comparison to Vijay but still, the audience was impressed. The movie broke so many records at the box office and has to be considered as one of the few films that got Samantha success. It's an undeniable fact that Samantha is a phenomenal actress. Ever since her debut movie, Ye Maya Chesave, the actress hasn't looked back.
Dhruv tara : As much as I like her as an actress I don't understand the hype she has
0 REPLY 55 hours ago
Posted by Mohammad . 1 weeks ago

7 Kamal Haasan movies to watch before you die

Kamal Haasan is one of the phenomenal actors of his generation. This man is talented in all the fields of cinema like acting, singing, direction, production, and choreography. Kamal Haasan for sure can ace any role given to him, be it comedy or something serious. If you haven't watched a Kamal Haasan film then are you even watching the OG Tamil films? Here is a list of 7 Kamal Haasan films you need to watch:

  1. Nayakan
  2. Guna
  3. Anbe Sivam
  4. Indian
  5. Moondram Pirai
  6. Pathinaru Vayathinile
  7. Apoorva Sagadharagal

Comment below if you know of any films of Kamal Haasan that are a must-watch.
Katrinaforever : Kamal Haasan is the best!!
0 REPLY 1 weeks ago
Posted by SRKfan . 1 weeks ago

Has Kamal Haasan surpassed Rajnikanth in terms of popularity?

Who is not familiar with Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth unless and until f you live under a rock. Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth are two of the most strong, powerful known personalities from South film industry. Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth have both worked on both sides of the industry. In Chennai people worship these two actors and even though Kamal Haasan is powerful Rajnikanth has suppressed him in popularity. Rajnikanth once revealed in an interview how he was not familiar with Tamil language as he resided from a Maharashtrian background and watched Kamal Haasan movies to understand the Tamil language. There was a point when people thought that maybe Kamal Haasan can surpass Rajnikanth in popularity but as they say, no one like Thalaiva. People believe that the acting talent and Kamal Haasan's dedication to cinema is way ahead of Rajnikanth. Comparing two of the most important names from Kolywood does not make sense because both of them have worked hard to reach where they're today.
Kavya Balakrishnan : Kamal Haasan has gained popularity in recent times because of politics
0 REPLY 1 weeks ago
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 1 weeks ago

Why you SHOULD give a chance to 777 Charlie?

I liked the trailer and the cuteness of the pooch. I'm not actually a fan of works of Mangalore-based actors ( Rishabh Shetty, Rakshit Shetty and Raj B Shetty) but I actually loved the trailer for its visuals which are ok and give the feel of a pleasant environment.


From the highs of watching K.G.F.: Chapter 2, where every scene felt like an elevation, the trailer of 777 Charlie feels like a soothing breeze. Honestly, I didn't expect the trailer to be packed with such emotions. It looks like Paramvah Studios has another winner at hand, although I am not sure how this movie will play out in markets outside Karnataka. Nevertheless, I sincerely hope that this movie does good business at the box office.
Shinjini Dang : Asn did not get a Hindi distributor. If they had released it in hindi, they would have earned at least 10–20 crores.
0 REPLY 40 hours ago
