Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu is so famous?
Samantha is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. The actress is not only famous for her movies but also for the controversies that tangle her. In recent times, apart from her movies, her divorce from Naga Chaitanya was the highlight of the year. Needless to say, fans were left stunned after hearing the news but to this day, people cannot stop talking about it. When it comes to her movies, she has managed to grab the audience's attention. Her journey to reach this stardom wasn't easy and is considered to be an inspiration to many. Samantha is not only a talented actress but also a very beautiful and successful Telugu actress. Some of her most notable films are, Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Dookudu, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, and many more.