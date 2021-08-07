What makes Sara more promising than Jahnvi?

Fans were excited to see Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s debut on Koffee with Karan. Since both have lived a high-led luxurious life and have attended posh schools, they have a lot in common.

But there is a lot that differentiates between the two. Sara comes across as confident and learned, beyond anything else. She has a sense of style that is very classy and carries herself as a royal she is. Sara had a refreshingly new way of replying to Karan’s tricky questions. Sara hit the ball out of the park when she started talking about fighting PCOD. Of course, the newcomer is at advantage for being more relatable with the public. Whereas Janhvi was shy and polite. She sat back in her lacey outfit, looking elegant and graceful, letting her big brother Arjun play in the field. She was everything that the audience seems to hate about star kids today. When questions came around her relationships she giggled like a shy girl and her replies were around

‘I don’t know what hooking up means and then, I don’t know what dating means.'

Playing sweet and innocent reads as dumb in the 21st century, especially when social media tells one everything these days.

These actors have a lot to promise as an actor but I feel that Sara Ali Khan is apologetically herself whereas Janhvi needs a little more grooving in that area. Sara can Portray herself well enough in public whereas Janhvi needs a lot of work in that department.