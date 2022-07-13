Why Sara Ali Khan is different from other Nepo kids!

When I first saw her, I wondered, oh another star kid, another khan. People have been hard on his stepbrother Taimur on social media, making jokes. I wondered if people will make jokes about her as well. People cook stories for getting more views on stories and don't think about the impact that might put on people. Fortunately, she hasn't made such a statement and we haven't seen her acting skills yet, so I won't go down that road.





In one of the interviews, she was seen with his father, the dynamic duo breaks all the stereotypes, they all seemed really cool together. I liked the comfort between them and the down-to-earth personality, at least for now. She definitely seemed like her dad. He is one of the most chill personalities I have ever seen in Bollywood and his taste in scripts has improved as well. Been a fan of his because of sacred games. In fact, if she has the genes of her parents, she may be a successful actress like her mother, who gave great performances. She is an outcome of nepotism but she isn't as plain as Jhanvi Kapoor. As they are supposed to be friends, people will compare, everyone compares. She has charisma and she's gorgeous with the proper amount of attitude.